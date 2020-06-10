Man wanted by Berkeley County deputies arrested in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man Berkeley County deputies warned was considered armed and dangerous last month was arrested in Colleton County.
Timothy John Creel was booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center Tuesday night, according to jail records.
He faces charges of failure to stop for blue light, weapon/sale/possession of a stolen gun; unlawful carrying of a weapon; and possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, jail records state.
Deputies say Creel was wanted in connection with a May 23 traffic stop in the Summerville area.
Two others, who were passengers in Creel's vehicle, were arrested at the scene, deputies say.
But they say the driver, who they later identified as Creel, opened the driver’s door and ran from the vehicle armed with a silver handgun.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said Creel also had outstanding felony warrants with the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
