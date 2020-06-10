McMaster, state health officials holding presser on COVID-19 response

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster will be holding a press conference on the state’s response to COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.
It’s expected to start at 4 p.m. and will be streamed here when it begins.
He will be joined by state health officials.
Earlier today, the governor released his recommendations to the South Carolina General Assembly for how the state’s share of federal CARES Act funds should be invested.
Among the governor’s specific recommendations is, at a minimum, a $500 million investment in the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which has been depleted due to COVID-19’s economic impact to the state, according to the governor’s office.
“Many businesses will not survive paying higher taxes to replenish the fund twice in one decade," McMaster said."This nightmare can be avoided by immediately directing $500,000,000 be deposited into the unemployment insurance trust fund, with the understanding that additional funds will be necessary as the full impact on the unemployment insurance trust fund is calculated in the coming months.”
McMaster said the disbursal of CRF funds should be done in two phases.
“The first phase done this month before the close of the fiscal year to address the most pressing and time sensitive needs,” he said. "A second phase of needs can be addressed by the General Assembly at a later date.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.