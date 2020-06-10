$2 million Mega Millions ticket sold in S.C.

AIKEN, S.C. (WCSC) - Someone in South Carolina is $2 million richer after Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, South Carolina Education Lottery officials say.
A ticket purchased at the Huntsman Markets Shell station in Aiken matched all five white ball numbers drawn, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. The purchaser of the ticket paid an extra dollar for the “Megaplier,” which doubled the winnings when a "2″ was selected as the multiplier.
The winning numbers from the drawing were: 1 - 5 - 9 10- 23 and Megaball 22.
More than 13,000 players in the state own tickets that won prizes from between $4 and the $2 million prize, Armstrong said. Of those, more than 5,000 purchased “PowerPlay” options, meaning their winnings will also be doubled.
The offs of winning $1 million are 1 in 12,607,306.
The estimated jackpot for Friday night’s drawing is $20 million.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.