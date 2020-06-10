Minneapolis withdrawing from police union negotiations

Floyd died on May 25 after Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck, ignoring the handcuffed black man’s “I can’t breathe” cries and staying there, even after Floyd stopped moving. Chauvin — a white officer who had 17 complaints against him and was only disciplined once — is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. The three other officers at the scene are charged with aiding and abetting the second-degree murder and manslaughter counts.