More than 50 arrest warrants issued after Charleston riot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they are working with the FBI and other agencies after more than 50 arrest warrants have been issued in connection with the May 30 riot in downtown Charleston.
Charleston spokesman Jack O'Toole said it is not clear how many people the warrants cover since someone could face multiple charges.
In addition to the FBI, the city is working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and state and local authorities.
The riots happened after a day of mostly peaceful protests at Marion Square and along King Street in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
But after night fell, a riot broke out that left property vandalized and businesses along King Street and elsewhere damaged and looted.
Charleston Police on Tuesday announced a webpage where they planned to list all of the riot-related arrests. As of Wednesday morning, the page listed four people arrested in connection with the incident. Two of them are accused of setting a Charleston Police cruiser on fire.
