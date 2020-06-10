Mt. Pleasant tennis facility closed due to COVID-19 case

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A tennis facility in Mount Pleasant will be closed on Thursday after a COVID-19 exposure.
The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department says someone at the Whipple Road Tennis Camp has tested positive for COVID-19.
They plan on sanitizing the facility on Thursday. They will reopen on Friday to all camp groups who were not exposed.
Recreation officials are working with the state health department on contact tracing on who came in contact with the person infected.
