New help being brought in as city crafts 10-year plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is bringing in outside help to tackle four major issues.
The city's Planning Commission is holding a special meeting Wednesday as it continues developing its 10-year comprehensive plan. Key topics in the plan are sea level rise, climate change, flooding and affordability.
Wednesday's meeting will be the first opportunity newly-chosen consultants from the Dutch Dialogue, Community Data Platforms and Community Solutions Consulting will look over and give input on the city's plan.
Community Solutions Consulting will help with outreach in underrepresented communities, addressing diversity, and giving a voice to those who may be in distressed neighborhoods going through tremendous change.
"Gentrification is a major issue, especially on the peninsula," Community Solutions Consulting spokesman A.J. Davis said. "But in the Charleston region as a whole. And so one of the things that the city has also identified to us is that they want to make sure they are gathering true feedback from those who are impacted by these changes."
The 10-year comprehensive plan will be completed by February 2021.
