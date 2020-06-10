New hotel coming to downtown peninsula

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new chain hotel is coming to the middle of the Medical District and the West Edge downtown, right at the center of the Septima Clark Parkway.
This Aloft Hotel is a global chain and comes to the peninsula despite many people, including members of Charleston City Council, not wanting any more hotels on the peninsula.
The zoning for this hotel was approved more than three years ago, and while the Charleston Planning Director Jacob Lindsey says city leaders have fought to ban any more hotels downtown, he says this one is different.
“The medical district and West Edge are unique places and they are places that the city has designated for this type of growth because they do help to serve the medical communities, the VA, Roper, and MUSC. And ultimately, these are places where we can grow, without impacting many of our historic districts,” Lindsey said. “So this is a place that is appropriate for denser growth, but the key is to make sure that the buildings are designed well and that they’re up to the standards of the City of Charleston.”
The new 175-room Aloft Hotel is proposed to be built at the site of the old Wendy's fast food restaurant between Cannon Street and Spring Street.
Lindsey says rigorous review is needed because of the small area of land the hotel sits on, because of the size of the hotel and because of its vertical height. He says its height will make it an iconic landmark in this location, as well as because it’s one of the first things you will see as you come over the West Ashley bridge.
While this site is not very big, the city says it will be a tall, narrow hotel. It is planned to be 11-stories high.
Behind it will be a 5-level parking garage, next to the old Bruegger's Bagels.
The city says the hotel will probably have a more modern design because the medical district is more modern than the rest of the peninsula.
"It's a specific type of hotel, it's not exactly in the tourist heart of the city, but our goal is to restrain the number of hotels and make sure that they're designed in a way that it's appropriate and in keeping with our downtown," Lindsey said.
City leaders say they are are continuing to work to make sure there are fewer and fewer hotels on the peninsula.
The city encourages the public to weigh in on the exterior design of the new hotel at Wednesday’s meeting, which is being held via Zoom at 4:30 p.m.
