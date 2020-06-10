Plans submitted for new food, convenience store in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rapidly-growing area of West Ashley may become home to a new convenience store off Bees Ferry Road.
Preliminary plans for a new Parker’s Kitchen at the intersection of Bees Ferry Road and Savannah Highway have officially been submitted to the Department of Health and Environment Control for public notice.
The plans call for a small extension road to be built from Bees Ferry and indicate that future development is in the works as well.
But that could come at a cost. According to the Landscape and Tree Retention Plan submitted to DHEC, right now there are 250 trees on the property but the submitted plan is to remove 202 of them for construction.
Kevin Rogers, the Executive VP in Development for WRS Inc., the real estate agency over the project, says the number of trees removed might change based on what the county would require.
Parker’s Kitchen opened its first store in our area nearly a year ago in Moncks Corner. And, according to the owner, they have plans to open about 40 stores in the Tri-County area over the next few years. That will create 1,200 jobs.
Rogers said they have been working on this project for more than a year and they hope to start construction within the next few months.
Public comment on project is being accepted through June 16.
