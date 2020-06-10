Police investigate shots fired into business in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police are investigating an incident of shots fired outside a business Tuesday night.
Police responded at approximately 9 p.m. to Lowcountry Resale in the 1130 block of Hungryneck Boulevard where the shots had been reported. Investigators found a glass door and window were broken by what appeared to be a bullet, Inspector Chris Rosier said.
Police say there were three people in parking lot at the time the shots were heard but no one was injured.
Rosier said a dark-colored sedan was seen in the area at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Schnackenberg at dschnackenberg@tompsc.com.
