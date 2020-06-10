Police investigate shots fired into business in Mount Pleasant

Police investigate shots fired into business in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant Police are investigating an incident of shots fired outside a business Tuesday night. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | June 10, 2020 at 9:16 AM EDT - Updated June 10 at 9:16 AM

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police are investigating an incident of shots fired outside a business Tuesday night.

Police responded at approximately 9 p.m. to Lowcountry Resale in the 1130 block of Hungryneck Boulevard where the shots had been reported. Investigators found a glass door and window were broken by what appeared to be a bullet, Inspector Chris Rosier said.

Police say there were three people in parking lot at the time the shots were heard but no one was injured.

Rosier said a dark-colored sedan was seen in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Schnackenberg at dschnackenberg@tompsc.com.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.