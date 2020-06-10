RCSD searching for couple who held Pizza Hut manager at gunpoint, took 2 liter bottle of Pepsi

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man and woman involved in an armed robbery at a Pizza Hut.
The incident happened on Friday, May 29 at about 9:30 p.m. at the Pizza Hut located at 6432 Two Notch Rd. The couple held the manager of the restaurant at gunpoint before leaving with a 2 liter bottle of Pepsi.
The manager said a man and woman came in and got into a verbal dispute with him, saying their pizza delivery person did not deliver a soda with their pizza.
The manager said the two then came around the counter and the man pulled a gun out while the woman took a 2 liter Pepsi from the cooler. The man then put the gun back in his pocket and they left.
Anyone who recognizes the man and woman in the surveillance pictures or has any information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
Tips may also be submitted at crimesc.com or through the P3 Tips App.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.