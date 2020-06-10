Republican primary winners declared for Berkeley County Council seats

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two incumbents won the Republican primary for two positions that were open on the Berkeley County Council.
Incumbent Dan Owens will represent District 1 and Incumbent Josh Whitley will represent District 2. Those were the only two positions up for grabs.
Councilman Owens filled the District 1 seat at the end of February following the passing of Councilman Kevin Cox. Owens formerly served on Hanahan City Council.
Owens provided the following statement on his victory:
“I’m very grateful for the turnout today and those who voted for me to represent them again as their county councilman. I consider this a privilege to be able to serve and promise to continue to work hard for Berkeley county and the citizens of our great City of Hanahan.”
Councilman Josh Whitley has served on the Berkeley County Council since 2015.
"I'm very excited the people of District 2 are giving me the opportunity to return to work hard with a wonderful supervisor and county council to keep Berkeley County moving forward," Whitley said.
Whitley says his top priority moving forward is roads and he says it's necessary to plan for future growth.
“If we’re not planning for 20 years from now with the explosive growth we know is here and is coming then we are failing as public servants and our duty to our constituents,” Whiltey said. “Roads has been my number one priority, it will be my number one priority. At the same time we are going to be responsible to the taxpayers and we are going to value our public safety employees and all they do for the county.”
There are no Democratic challengers for District 1 and District 2.
That means the only opponents they could face is from a write-in candidate in the November election.
