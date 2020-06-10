Summerville announces HR Derby for senior high school baseball players

Tim Orvin (Assistant Manager Parks and Recreation) and Don Stanford (Recreation Coordinator) wanted to find a way to bring the community together and allow these seniors to have one last chance to represent their schools, coaches, families and Summerville before they head off into the next chapters in their lives. The head baseball coaches from Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester and Summerville High School jumped on the opportunity, as they thought it would be a great way to honor their seniors whose last and final year was cut short due to the Corona Virus Epidemic.