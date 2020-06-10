Summerville announces HR Derby for senior high school baseball players

The Town of Summerville Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a 2020 Home Run Derby for the local seniors in the Summerville area, whose seasons were cut short due to the Corona Virus Epidemic. The Home Run Derby will take place Friday June 26th at 6pm at Gahagan Park: 515 W Boundary St. Summerville, SC 29485.
The Derby is going to have local stars such as College of Charleston baseball commit Brody Hopkins and North Greenville baseball commit Pat Monteith as well as ten other senior stars from Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester and Summerville High School, all battling it out to see who can hit the most home runs and become the first ever Home Run Derby Champion in the inaugural event.
Tim Orvin (Assistant Manager Parks and Recreation) and Don Stanford (Recreation Coordinator) wanted to find a way to bring the community together and allow these seniors to have one last chance to represent their schools, coaches, families and Summerville before they head off into the next chapters in their lives. The head baseball coaches from Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester and Summerville High School jumped on the opportunity, as they thought it would be a great way to honor their seniors whose last and final year was cut short due to the Corona Virus Epidemic.
The entire community is welcomed to come out and support these seniors as they prepare to put on a show full of towering and moon-shot home runs.