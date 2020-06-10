West Ashley Revitalization Commission to discuss new branding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders will get their first look Wednesday afternoon at new branding plans for the West Ashley area.
West Ashley is just a short drive to Downtown Charleston, making it quick and easy to get there for work or shopping. But the West Ashley Revitalization Commission wants to make it even easier for people to stay in West Ashley.
They say it starts with a good image, which is why the commission will look over a presentation for branding and positioning, the first step in an effort to attract the best services and the best employment centers possible.
Mayor John Tecklenberg has put in a special effort to developing this part of town. He, along with other city leaders, want to make West Ashley prime for investments as well as bring in more services, like retail, restaurants, and employment opportunities without having to drive downtown.
The branding work will create a brand, logo, and colors that speak to West Ashley.
The city plans to invest millions into this revitalization project, including the branding.
The West Ashley Revitalization Commission meet will be held virtually at 5:30 p.m. You can listen in on the meeting by joining the conference call at 929- 205-6099 and entering the webinar ID, 876 8373 3531, and password, 763332, when prompted.
