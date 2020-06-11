Beaufort County deputies investigating fatal shooting

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a 43-year-old man was killed Wednesday night in a shooting on St. Helena Island.
The sheriff’s office says the victim was identified as Lawerence Burgess.
Deputies responded to the Reunion Road area of St. Helena Island where they found Burgess in the yard of a home. EMS said he died at the scene.
Witnesses said he was struck by bullets fired from a vehicle. Deputies say vehicles parked in the yard were also struck before the gunman's vehicle left the area.
Deputies recovered cartridge casings from the road where witnesses said the shots had been fired from.
Investigators were continuing to develop a description of the vehicle.
A forensic autopsy will be conducted Saturday at MUSC, deputies say.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Lance Cpl. Robert Byrd at 843-255-3429 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
