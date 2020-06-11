Berkeley County sheriff releases statement on cancellation of ‘Live PD’

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis, whose agency has been part of the “Live PD” TV show since November, released a statement on news the show had been pulled by A&E.
“We are deeply disappointed after hearing of the cancellation of LivePD.” Lewis said. “This show provided an opportunity for civilians to have a look into the daily operations of Patrol Deputies and some specialized units. We were able to provide our residents with transparency, which our department values greatly. The entertainment aspect of the show was just a bonus.”
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office has been a part of the program since the show's fourth season, making its debut on Nov. 15.
A&E's decision to cancel the program was made publilc Wednesday night.
The reality show, which premiered in 2016, had been one of the network's top-rated shows. It regularly drew in more than 2 million viewers to its Friday and Saturday night broadcasts, a release from the sheriff's office stated.
“The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has valued the experience and opportunity LivePD provided, and we look forward to another possible opportunity to do it again,” the release states.
