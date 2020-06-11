911 calls detail chaos at N. Charleston bar following fatal shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police are searching for a killer after a man was shot dead outside a bar early Thursday morning.
Police say a woman also was shot and wounded outside North Park Grill off Otranto Road. 911 calls released in the shooting revealed chaos outside the bar.
“You hear that? Something’s going on. Somebody’s shooting right now. I don’t know, somebody’s shooting right now, get somebody here now,” one caller said.
Shots were fired while some of the callers were on the phone with 911 operators.
“Shots have been fired, a bunch of shots, multiple shots, but it’s bad. They’re shooting again, they’re shooting, they’re really shooting,” another caller said.
“Multiple shots fired, about 30 rounds, there’s people outside. I don’t know who’s hit,” another caller told an operator.
The man who was shot died at the scene.
Callers told 911 operators the woman was shot in her arm.
“We need ambulances here immediately, we have people on the floor dead, ya’ll got to close the door. Oh my God,” another caller said.
Police say they have not identified a suspect or motive for the shooting. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.
The investigation began when a police officer responded to the scene around 1:40 a.m. to the North Park Grill on 8780 Rivers Ave. for a shooting. When the officer got to the scene he saw one of the victims who appeared to be unresponsive and lying on his stomach in the parking lot.
The officer reported that the victim had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. The officer then performed chest compressions since the victim was unresponsive. EMS crews arrived and pronounced the victim deceased.
A report by police states possible witnesses were detained and handcuffed because the witnesses were continuously interfering with the investigation. Authorities say one of the witnesses spoke to detectives and was released from custody.
Officers then responded to Trident Medical Center to speak to the second victim who had been shot in the upper left arm and transported by EMS from the scene to the hospital.
The victim said she was at the bar with her friend and saw a group of four men and two women near the bar area in what appeared to be an argument. The victim and her friend decided to leave because they felt something bad was about to happen.
When the victim went outside she saw a man with long dreads with his arm around a short man.
The victim said while she was outside she heard one of the two say,”If he tries to leave I am gonna put air in him.”
After hearing this the victim said she saw the short man run past her at which time she heard shooting. She tried to take cover behind a vehicle but felt pain in her upper arm.
She said another man fell on top of her when she was trying to take cover. The victim said she was shot on the first volley of gunfire then heard a second volley after which she heard cars leaving the area while a third volley of shots rang out.
Once the shooting stopped, the victim called her friend on the phone and said she was shot at which time the friend came outside and stayed with her until law enforcement arrived.
The victim said she did not recognize any of the people involved in the incident. Hospital staff told police the shooting had shattered a bone in the victim’s left arm which might cause permanent damage.
