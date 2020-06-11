Charleston County Waterparks plan to reopen Monday with limitations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Parks plans to reopen the county’s waterparks beginning Monday, but with restrictions in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
All Charleston County Parks Waterparks and the West County Aquatic Center will open Monday, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.
Here are the guidelines they will have in place:
- Each park will open at reduced capacity in order to promote social distancing. Capacity limits will be reassessed as the season continues.
- Guests will notice increased signage throughout the parks that inform them of updated procedures and help them maintain social distancing while in lines.
- Tubes/kickboards/mats and other shared equipment will be sanitized according to the specific needs for each area of use.
- Guests who wish to leave and return to the park will be issued a wrist band to put on before exiting.
- Tables and chairs are sanitized and placed to promote social distancing.
- Restrooms will be inspected and cleaned multiple times throughout the day
- Life jackets available upon request. If you do not wish to use one of our life jackets for your child, you are welcome to bring your own.
- Splash Passes will not be available for the 2020 season. Those who purchased a Splash Pass prior to the season will be refunded.
- Birthday parties, discounted rates (i.e. after 3 p.m. rate and group rates), promotional days and other select offerings will not be available in June.
Visitors are asked to stay home if they feel sick or have recently been sick, had a fever, cough or other flu-like symptoms. Everyone is asked to practice good hand hygiene including bringing hand sanitizer and washing hands with soap for at least 20 seconds and respect safety barriers that are in place.
Visitors should bring filled water bottle with you as water fountains are currently not available for use.
