Charleston police officials announce eight more arrests in connection to downtown riot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have announced eight more arrests in connection to the riot in downtown Charleston.
The new arrests comes after the Charleston Police Department announced on Wednesday that they are working with the FBI and other agencies after more than 50 arrest warrants have been issued in connection to the May 30 riot.
In addition to the FBI, the city is working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and state and local authorities.
On Thursday evening, investigators with the Charleston Police Department announced charges for the following eight individuals, two of whom were arrested on Wednesday:
- Leon Collins, 30, from Summerville for second-degree assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Collins was booked on Wednesday and has a $150,000 bond.
- Dennis Hamilton, 31, from Charleston for first-degree assault and battery and malicious injury to personal property. Hamilton was also arrested on Wednesday and given a $5,000 bond.
The remaining suspects were arrested on Thursday.
- Anthony Washington, 39, from Summerville for two counts of second-degree burglary (violent). He was given a $60,000 bond.
- Izayah Fairbanks, 22, from Summerville for third-degree arson
- Desean Hughes, 22, from Summerville for third-degree arson and two counts of malicious injury to personal property
- Camille Turner, 25, from Summerville for two counts of second-degree burglary (violent). Turner was given a $40,000 bond.
- Keith Miller, 18, from Charleston for damage to personal property. He was given a $5,000 bond.
- Nathaniel White, 25, from North Charleston for second-degree burglary (violent)
The suspects are expected to have a bond hearing on Friday.
The riots happened after a day of mostly peaceful protests at Marion Square and along King Street in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
But after night fell, a riot broke out that left property vandalized and businesses along King Street and elsewhere damaged and looted.
Charleston Police announced a webpage where they planned to list all of the riot-related arrests.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.