County to learn costs to repair, improve conditions at Joseph Floyd Manor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The board for a senior public housing building plagued with problems will break down the state of their finances for a Charleston County Council committee.
The Joseph Floyd Manor Housing Board will present their report on costs to make repairs and improve poor living conditions there.
Charleston County leaders say this downtown Charleston building, which was constructed in the 1950s, has hazardous conditions that include roaches, bed bugs and rats.
Council members have been discussing solutions and temporary housing options for residents.
Rep. Wendell Gilliard has long pushed for change, having visited the senior living building and spoken to to residents about their concerns.
Gilliard says he spoke to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development last week and that agency is planning to come to Charleston to perform a two-day inspection. They will then meet with him to present their findings and what they intend to do.
That will be separate from any action Charleston County plans to take.
About two years ago, the county gave $300,000 toward Joseph Floyd Manor.
Gilliard says with HUD coming in, this is a long-term solution.
“I feel that this team we’re working with, they’re literally saving lives,” Gilliard said.
The Joseph Floyd Manor Housing Board will be giving the assessments, findings and costs for certain repairs at Thursday night’s meeting. It will be the first reading for this new assessment for the finance committee.
