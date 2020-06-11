Lowcountry lawyers hold rally in Charleston against racial injustice

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Local attorneys joined protesters to address racial injustice by holding a rally in downtown Charleston on Thursday.
The theme of the event was "Attorneys for J.U.S.T.I.C.E: Jurisprudence United and Standing Together for Impartiality, Compassion, and Equality."
The goal was to address unequal treatment and institutionalized racism, and have conversations about new policies and laws.
Margie Pizarro, an attorney at Pizarro Law firm, was one of the organizers of the event.
She says many people have to come together to call for change.
“We’re here today because of the situation that happened with George Floyd, and we’re looking at the fact that there’s so much unfair treatment for members of the African-American community," Pizarro said.
Community leaders and elected officials took turns speaking at the event.
Many of them are hoping to make changes within the entire justice system.
Charleston solicitor Scarlett Wilson says there needs to be an "excessive force" law in South Carolina. She also believes there needs to be more funding to see changes within law enforcement.
“We need funding for body cameras, we’ve mandated body cameras but we haven’t funded them so some officers don’t even have them,” Wilson said.
