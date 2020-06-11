Mace, Cunningham discuss top issues, coronavirus before November election

Cunningham: “Obviously, this pandemic has taken front stage and we’re proud the stimulus package that did pass that helped out small business but we’re also proud of the PPP Flexibility Act that fixed a lot of those problems in the underlying bill. We just want to make sure small businesses get up and going, are strong and the economy can get stronger even stronger than it was before this. But I’m going to continue to focus on the issues that matter to constituents and issues that matter to the Lowcountry whether it’s making sure veterans receive the quality healthcare that they deserve. Take for instance the bill just a month or two ago that I introduced that got signed into law by the President, which is going to help veterans appeal any claims they may have from the comfort of their own home. It’s a big win for veterans. And with our district having the highest number of veterans than any district in the state, we have that responsibility. And we’re also going to continue fighting for our coastline and our natural resources in that committee and making sure that our environment, our beaches, our way of life is preserved and it can be passed along to future generations."