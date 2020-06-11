MUSC: New data shows COVID-19 growth rate climbing in the Tri-County area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina said new data shows that the COVID-19 growth rate is climbing in the Tri-County area.
MUSC officials said in a statement released on Thursday afternoon that the situation is manageable, but worrying.
The news follows on the heels of an upward trend of positive cases reported in the past few days by the Department of Health and Environmental Control. During a meeting of the board of the Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday, officials announced 687 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina.
That sets a new record for the number of cases reported in one day.
A report released on Wednesday by MUSC shows that the estimated number of active COVID-19 infections in the Tri-County area has recently topped the April peak.
“It is estimated that more than 416 people in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties may currently be infected,” MUSC officials said in the Wednesday report.
Health officials also said that the seven-day average growth rate of confirmed infections from day to day has risen to about 3.6% in the Tri-County area.
“That may sound low but it’s actually up substantially from the .6% growth rate of just a few weeks ago,” MUSC officials said. “Growth rate refers to how quickly the number of COVID-19 infections is increasing.”
Dr. Michael Sweat, who directs the Center for Global Health at MUSC said he’s worried the growth rate will keep climbing.
“If you get growth rates up above 5%, you start having an explosive epidemic happening very rapidly," Sweat said.
But Sweat said that is not a foregone conclusion. He pointed out the Charleston area has a relatively low number of people with the illness caused by the new coronavirus, about 416 active infections compared to the 775,831 people who live in the area.
“It’s important to note that it’s currently manageable even as it’s going up, in terms of the impact on the health system," Sweat said. "But it’s always a worry when these numbers are going up.”
Sweat said the increase in cases was not surprising since more businesses were opening, more people were going out and getting back to work.
“Sweat said recent protests about the deaths of George Floyd and other African Americans have also brought people together in large numbers, and that could add to the positive cases in the next few weeks,” a report by MUSC stated.
According to MUSC, this past Monday, after a weekend of protests in the Charleston area, the number of people seeking COVID-19 testing through MUSC Health Virtual Urgent Care was up 200%.
