NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli says he’s leaving at end of the season, citing disagreement with Confederate flag policy

“Well its been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction Nascar is headed we will not participate after 2020 season is over , i don’t believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly what ever flag they love. I could care less about the Confederate Flag but there are ppl that do and it doesn’t make them a racist all you are doing is f---ing one group to cater to another and i ain’t spend the money we are to participate in any political BS!! So everything is for SALE!!”

Ray Ciccarelli