NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli says he’s leaving at end of the season, citing disagreement with Confederate flag policy

(CBS Sports) - NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli announced on his Facebook Wednesday that he intends on leaving the sport at the end of the season. His biggest issue appears to be a disagreement with the direction that things are heading. This decision comes in the wake of NASCAR allowing on-track personnel to kneel during the national anthem, Bubba Wallace driving a car that says Black Lives Matter on it and the sport banning the Confederate flag from races.
Here is the Facebook post in full:
Ciccarelli is a part-time competitor in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, driving the No. 49 truck. Through 18 races over the span of three years, he has one top-10 finish (the 2019 Corrigan Oil 200) along with no wins and no poles.
Copyright 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.