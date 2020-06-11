2 killed, 1 injured in pair of overnight North Charleston shootings

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are investigating what they say are a pair of unrelated shootings early Thursday morning.
The first happened in the 7600 block of Stafford Road at approximately 12:50 a.m., Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said.
Police found a woman dead. A man has been detained in this incident, he said. It is not clear whether that person is facing charges in the incident. Police have not yet released his identity.
The second shooting happened in the parking lot of the North Park Grill in the 8700 block of Rivers Avenue at approximately 1:39 a.m., Deckard said.
Police responded there to a reported shooting and found a man dead and a woman suffering gunshot wounds. EMS took her to the hospital for treatment.
At 5:30 a.m., the scene outside the restaurant remained active as investigators continued processing the scene and speaking with witnesses and family members and friends of the victim consoled each other.
By 6 a.m., police had cleared the scene.
Police have not yet released information on a motive or a suspect.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not provided the identities of the two victims.
