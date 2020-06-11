Orangeburg County deputies searching for missing woman

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 26-year-old woman.
Authorities are looking for Keila Caldwell.
“Family members reported 26-year-old Keila Caldwell missing around 6 p.m. stating she left her Rosedale Drive home in Orangeburg driving a late model silver Hyundai Elantra,” OCSO officials said. “The license plate number is NG 35451.”
OCSO officials describe Caldwell as a black female standing about 5 foot tall and weighing around 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and black sandals.
If anyone has any information on Caldwell, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550.
