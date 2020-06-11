Puppy returned to Hanahan firehouse after being found on side of road

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - A puppy stationed at a firehouse in Hanahan has been returned home after leaving last month.
Ash, an 8-month-old blue pitbull, was found on the side of the road by a passerby, according to Pet Helpers.
The dog sustained some flesh wounds and was treated by Pet Helpers.
Ash had been gone from Hanahan Fire Station #1 for 10 days after he presumably left one evening.
A local company, DogWatch Hidden Fences of Greater Charleston, donated an invisible fence to the firehouse.
