Racial tensions renew push for diversity and inclusion training at College of Charleston

“If it happens in Charleston, it’s bound to be replicated across the country. Charleston’s history is the micro-study of the United States. All of the racial trauma that we’ve had, and we currently have here…it has just been sitting and festering and it blew up,” Calhoun said. “So, I absolutely believe we are the test case for the United States down here in the Lowcountry. It’s just how we respond to it now. What are we going to do to make those changes so the rest of the country can learn from us and move forward? That’s always been the plight of Charleston.”