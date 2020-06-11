Rep. Wendell Gilliard calling for removal of John C. Calhoun statue

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State Representative Wendell Gilliard (D-111) is trying to set up a meeting with the owners of Marion Square to get the John C. Calhoun statue removed.
Calhoun, a former Vice President, is known for his leadership in South Carolina, but he is also known for his strong support of slavery.
“That statue to a lot of people is the equivalent to a Hitler statue,” Gilliard said. “That’s something we have to rectify.”
The park and the statue are privately owned by The Washington Light Infantry and the Sumter Guard Board of Officers.
Gilliard is trying to set up a meeting with the groups to discuss a peaceful solution.
“In Charleston, we have a great opportunity to do it with respect and dignity,” Gilliard said. “[Let’s] bring it down the right way and put it in a museum where it belongs.”
For some it is still a controversial decision.
Many are asking who gets to decide which statues and monuments should come down.
Frank Richards was at Marion Square on Thursday and thinks removing the statue would be a mistake.
“Are we going to tear down Monticello? Are we going to tear down the Washington Monument? No. They had slaves,” Richards said. ”It’s part of our history. You know. If you don’t remember your own past you’re bound to repeat it.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.