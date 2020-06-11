Slow moving front to bring unsettled end to the work week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A slow moving front will keep a decent chance of showers and storms in the forecast over the next several days. This front will approach the area today helping to aid in the development of wet weather. In this type of pattern, scattered showers and storms will be possible both in the morning and the afternoon. The best rain chances will be along coastal areas early in the day and inland spots in the afternoon. Even though it will continue to be very humid, high temperatures will be held down in the low to mid 80s Friday and Saturday as clouds will limit the temperatures from climbing any higher.