Berkeley County homeowners upset with constant drainage problems

BERKELEY COUNT, S.C. (WCSC) - When it rains, it pours. And when it pours, it all runs down hill to the cul-de-sac at the end of Gippy Drive in Berkeley County.
“If I hear it is going to rain, I just start praying, ‘Lord don’t let it flood here,'" said Kathie Palmer. "And I pray for my neighbors because I don’t want them to go through all that.”
Palmer has lived in the cul-de-sac for nearly 20 years and says the single drain in the road is not enough.
Her home has flooded several times in the last decade to the point of needing costly repairs, and it is only getting worse.
“It flooded yesterday,” Palmer said. “It didn’t come in the house but it did flood the whole cul-de-sac and it came up the driveways.”
Another homeowner, Nancy LeBeau, has lived in her home for more than 40 years, and the drainage problem has become her standard to bear.
“Anytime there’s any kind of town hall meeting . . . to discuss flooding issues, I always go and I represent this cul-de-sac,” LeBeau said. “Basically everybody nods and says,'Yeah that’s too bad.'”
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is responsible for keeping the drainage ditch behind the homes clear, but they have not gotten to it yet. Without a clear pipe, storm water floods the road, yards, and eventually homes.
Berkeley County has stepped in to help.
Thursday night and Friday, crews from the county came out to clear much of the debris and foliage blocking the drainage pipe. Despite their best efforts, much of the water continues to lay stagnant in the ditch.
“We really need a long term fix,” LeBeau said.
LeBeau said she would like to see a retention pond built so the water has somewhere to go.
