Bowling alleys prepare to reopen after McMaster lifts restrictions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bowling alleys are back in business and owners are preparing to open their doors.
On Friday, Gov. Henry McMaster allowed bowling alleys to reopen with some restrictions.
They must adhere to the guidelines developed by the AccelerateSC task force and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
After almost three months, the Ashley Lanes Bowling Center opened their doors to the public. Jerry Kaynard, the president of the bowling center, says they have been very careful to meet and try to exceed the safety guidelines.
"We have hand sanitizer stations at the counter when you come in at different locations and we are recommending social distancing," Kaynard said. "We've got markers on the floor at 6 feet intervals and we are also not going to use all of our lanes."
In addition to disinfecting all of their equipment, counters, and anything customers might touch, Karnard says they have also made major renovations to their bathrooms. All the sinks, toilets, and hand dryers are automatic.
While some places are choosing to open, others are still taking more time to make sure they have all the preparations to re-open.
David Crowley, the owner of The Alley, says they have been talking about how and when to re-open for months.
As a large-scale restaurant, gaming center, and bowling place, he says he wants to make sure they are doing the best thing in the interest of public health.
“We’re going to try and keep it as normal as possible, but everyone will be wearing a mask, all of our staff will have gloves on.” Crowley said. “We’ll be sanitizing every single area and we have already gone through sanitizing training.”
The Alley will officially re-open on June 16. Customers will have to wear masks.
