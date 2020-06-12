Berkeley Co. School District donates land to help with road widening project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway 176 is known as one of the busiest roads in Summerville, and the Berkeley County School District is looking to help alleviate traffic.
Since 2018, Berkeley County has had plans to widen Highway 176 from two lanes to four lanes between US 17 and Nexton Parkway.
A section of land adjacent to Cane Bay High School will now be donated to the county to help move the widening project along. This approval happened at the BCSD meeting on Tuesday.
Although it is a small section of land, BCSD officials say donating this land is a win for everyone. They see the traffic on Highway 176, and they want to help. School district officials also added in the meeting that they want to maintain a good relationship with the county and the school district.
The county is now estimating the project will cost more than $53 million.
The funding for the project will come from Berkeley County's one cent sales tax, which officials say is going to take a hit because of the economic downturn. But if all goes well, they anticipate receiving construction bids in late 2020, and completing construction by 2023.
The county is still discussing phase two of the project, but it may consist of widening US 176 from Nexton Parkway to Jedburg Road, an additional nearly 3 miles.
