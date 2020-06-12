Child hit when SUV crashed into front of Lexington home

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A child was hurt when the driver of an SUV crashed into the front of a home on Friday morning.
It happened in the 500 block of Chisholm Way in Lexington. That’s off Mineral Springs Road near Leaphart Road.
Officials say a child was playing in the living room of the house when the driver of the SUV left the road and crashed into the home.
The child was hit by the SUV.
Crews rushed the child to the hospital but said the minor is expected to be OK.
No one else was hurt.
A Special Operations team with the Lexington County Fire Station is working to stabilize the house and remove the SUV.
LCFS, EMS and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are on scene and investigating.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.