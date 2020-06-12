Coastal’s Cliff Ellis Named to 2010-19 Big South Men’s Basketball All-Decade Team

In nine seasons from 2007-08 to 2015-16, coach Ellis led the Chanticleers while members of the Big South Conference. Named the 2010 Big South Conference Coach of the Year, he guided Coastal to two Big South regular-season championships in 2009-10 and 2010-11 and two Big South tournament championships in 2013-14 and 2014-15. Ellis posted a record of 155-75 overall and 87-35 in the Big South during that span and directed the Chants to six postseason tournaments.