Coastal’s Cliff Ellis Named to 2010-19 Big South Men’s Basketball All-Decade Team

June 12, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT - Updated June 12 at 11:23 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Future Hall of Fame head coach Cliff Ellis was named to the Big South 2010-19 Men’s Basketball All-Decade Team presented by Hercules Tires, it was announced by the league office today.

The league’s All-Decade Teams were first unveiled as part of the Big South’s 30th Anniversary celebration in 2013-14 to recognize the student-athletes and coaches who excelled in their respective sport in each decade since the conference’s founding in 1983.

In nine seasons from 2007-08 to 2015-16, coach Ellis led the Chanticleers while members of the Big South Conference. Named the 2010 Big South Conference Coach of the Year, he guided Coastal to two Big South regular-season championships in 2009-10 and 2010-11 and two Big South tournament championships in 2013-14 and 2014-15. Ellis posted a record of 155-75 overall and 87-35 in the Big South during that span and directed the Chants to six postseason tournaments.

Ellis led CCU to the NCAA Championship Tournament in 2013-14 and 2014-15, the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) in 2009-10 and 2010-11, and the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament (CIT) in 2011-12 and 2015-16.

The Chants’ 28 wins in both 2009-10 and 2010-11 rank second all-time in Big South history for most wins in a single season, white the program’s three-straight seasons with 20 wins or more from 2013-16 is tied for the second-longest streak in Big South’s record books.

One of four coaches in NCAA Division I history to make multiple NCAA Tournament appearances with four separate schools, he is also the only coach in NCAA Division I history to win at least 170 games at four different institutions.

Over his career he has posted 858 overall wins, including 780 at the NCAA Division I level which ranks 15th all-time. Ellis has been named conference Coach of the Year six times in his career.

Ellis joins seven former Chants in earning All-Decade Team recognition for men’s basketball.

William Calvin (three-time all-conference) and Derek Wilson (Big South Player of the Year, two-time all-conference) were both named to the 1985-89 Men’s Basketball All-Decade Team, while Robert Dowdell (two-time all-conference, Big South Hall of Famer) and Tony Dunkin (All-American, four-time Big South Player of the Year, Big South Rookie of the Year, Big South Tournament MVP, four-time all-conference, Big South Hall of Famer) were named to the 1990-99 All-Decade Team.

Three Chants in Torrey Butler (two-time All-American, two-time Big South Player of the Year, two-time all-conference), Jack Leasure (All-American, Big South Player of the Year, Big South Freshman of the Year, three-time all-conference), and Pete Paelay (All-American, Big South Player of the Year, two-time all-conference) earned spots on the 2000-09 All-Decade Team.

A 15-person committee of Big South Conference administrators served as the official voting panel to determine the All-Decade Team, with fan voting comprising 20 percent of the overall total.

The 2010-19 Men’s Basketball All-Decade Teams are listed below in alphabetical order and features 12 players and one head coach. In case of ties, additional honorees have been added.

2010-19 MEN’S BASKETBALL ALL-DECADE TEAM PRESENTED BY HERCULES TIRES

Name, School

Nick Barbour, High Point

John Brown, High Point

Chris Clemons, Campbell

Xavier Cooks, Winthrop

Matt Dickey, UNC Asheville

David Efianayi, Gardner-Webb

Javonte Green, Radford

Keon Johnson, Winthrop

Carlik Jones, Radford

Kelvin Martin, Charleston Southern

Saah Nimley, Charleston Southern

Stan Okoye, VMI

Ed Polite Jr., Radford

Jesse Sanders, Liberty

Ahmad Thomas, UNC Asheville

Head Coach, School

Eddie Biedenbach, UNC Asheville

Cliff Ellis, Coastal Carolina