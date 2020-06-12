Coastal’s Zach McCambley Picked by the Miami Marlins in the Third Round of the MLB Draft

As the Chants’ Friday night starter in 2020, McCambley was 3-1 with a 1.80 ERA, which included three quality starts on the mound. He threw 25.0 innings over four starts, striking out 32 batters, walking seven, and allowing just five earned runs. He held his opponents to a .208 batting average on the season, struck out six batters or more in each contest, and matched his career-high with 10 punch-outs versus Saint Joseph’s on Feb. 21. Over his three years at Coastal Carolina, McCambley went from the bullpen to the ace of the rotation. He posted a 12-4 overall record with one save and a 3.89 ERA over 44 appearances, including 22 starts. He fanned 158 batters over 141 innings while allowing just 59 walks, a 2.7-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He recorded five quality starts and over his 22 starts, the Chants posted a 16-6 record overall.