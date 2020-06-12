CSU’s Martin, Nimley tabbed to Big South All-Decade Team

Over his career, Nimley averaged 16.2 points per contest and 4.4 assists while shooting .774 from the free throw line and is one of just six players in Big South history with 400 career rebounds and 400 assists. Nimley currently ranks third in points (1,866), sixth in scoring average (16.2), ninth in field goals made (544), second in three-point field goals made (288), first in free throws (490), ninth in free throw percentage (.774), and first in assists (511) in the program’s Division-I era.