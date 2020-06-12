CSU’s Martin, Nimley tabbed to Big South All-Decade Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charleston Southern men’s basketball greats Kelvin Martin and Saah Nimley were named to the Big South Conference’s 2010-19 All-Decade Team presented by Hercules Tires Friday afternoon, the fifth and sixth Buccaneers to earn All-Decade honors in conference and program history.
Kelvin Martin, a 2017 Charleston Southern Hall of Fame inductee, was a dominant force in the post early in the decade cementing his name among the program’s elites. Martin is the program’s only two-time Big South Defensive Player of the Year winning back-to-back awards in 2011 and 2012 while also earning Second Team honors as a junior and First Team as a senior.
Martin ended his Buccaneer career as a member of the CollegeInsider.com All-American Team as well as back-to-back spots on the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Defensive All-American teams his junior and senior seasons. Martin was also a Second Team NABC All-District member and three-time Big South Player of the Week in the 2011-12 season.
Over his career, Martin averaged 12.9 points per contest and 8.4 rebounds and was just the third player in Big South history to record more than 1,000 points, 900 rebounds, 200 steals and 100 blocks. Martin currently sits eighth in career points (1,483), fourth in field goals made (574), seventh in field goal percentage (.540), fifth in free throws made (330), first in rebounds (968), second in rebounding average (8.4), first in blocks (127) and third-most steals (221) in the program’s Division-I era.
Saah Nimley, a current assistant coach at his alma mater in his second season, finished his career as one of the greatest offensive players in the program and Big South ranking among the top-20 in career points. Nimley earned the 2014-15 Big South Player of the Year leading the league in scoring (21.4 ppg) and three-point field goals made (110) while earning an Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention and CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major All-American accolade.
Throughout his career, Nimley also earned numerous awards including two NABC First Team All-District Honors, a Big South All-Tournament Team nod, a CollegeInsider.com National Player of the Week, CollegeInsider.com Freshman All-American (2011-12), three-time All-Big South member (two First Team, All-Freshman) a six-time Big South Player/Freshman of the Week and was a CollegeInsider.com Lou Henson Award Finalist (2014-15).
Over his career, Nimley averaged 16.2 points per contest and 4.4 assists while shooting .774 from the free throw line and is one of just six players in Big South history with 400 career rebounds and 400 assists. Nimley currently ranks third in points (1,866), sixth in scoring average (16.2), ninth in field goals made (544), second in three-point field goals made (288), first in free throws (490), ninth in free throw percentage (.774), and first in assists (511) in the program’s Division-I era.
Martin and Nimley join Buccaneer greats Heder Ambroise (1985-89), Ben Hinson (1985-89), Eric Burks and T.J. Latson (1990-1999) to be named to a Big South All-Decade Team since the league’s formation in 1985. Former head coach Tommy Gaither was also the Coach of the Decade from 1985-89 as he led the Bucs to the first two Big South titles in 1986 and 1987.
2010-19 MEN’S BASKETBALL ALL-DECADE TEAM PRESENTED BY HERCULES TIRES
*Alphabetical Order*
Nick Barbour, High Point
John Brown, High Point
Chris Clemons, Campbell
Xavier Cooks, Winthrop
Matt Dickey, UNC Asheville
David Efianayi, Gardner-Webb
Javonte Green, Radford
Keon Johnson, Winthrop
Carlik Jones, Radford
Kelvin Martin, Charleston Southern
Saah Nimley, Charleston Southern
Stan Okoye, VMI
Ed Polite Jr., Radford
Jesse Sanders, Liberty
Ahmad Thomas, UNC Asheville