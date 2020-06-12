FIRST ALERT: Flash flood watch in effect through 6 p.m.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of the Lowcountry could see flooding as heavy rains move through the area through lunchtime.
A flash flood watch is in effect until 6 p.m. for Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Beaufort and Jasper Counties. Just after 11 a.m., a flash flood watch for Berkeley, Dorchester and inland Colleton Counties was canceled as a cold front that will bring in periods of heavy rain moved closer to the coast.
Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said numerous showers and storms are likely Friday into the early afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall is possible, which could cause flooding of low-lying, poor-drainage areas.
The bulk of the rain will stop by the afternoon, but there could be occasional downpours through sunset, Sovine said.
