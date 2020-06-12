New Johns Island housing development could also bring traffic relief

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A new housing development is coming to 22 acres of land off of Maybank Highway, right across from the Fenwick Hall Plantation.
Indigo Grove will have a total of 118 lots made up of townhomes and single family homes and will include two new roads to provide alternate routes to River Road. Its developer, Stanley Martin Homes, says it is going to be a very open site and much of it will remain natural. They developer and the City of Charleston both say they want to keep most trees and other historical features on the site preserved.
Stanley Martin Homes received approval for more houses than they are actually building because of this.
City of Charleston Planning Director Jacob Lindsey says the city has targeted this portion of John’s Island for growth for at least 15 years now.
He also says that this development, along with another development close to Fenwick Hall Ally, have laid the groundwork for the construction of what they call "pitchforks."
The pitchforks will be two new roads which will spring out of Maybank Highway: one from Fenwick Ally will run to the north of Maybank Highway and the second, through Indigo Grove, will run to the south of Maybank Highway.
"It's not just a story about a private housing development, even though that is taking place, this also is a project that contributes to transportation and mobility on John's Island and helps to relieve congestion," Lindsey said. "So that's something that we're really, really happy about."
The northern pitchfork, which connects Maybank Highway to the north part of River Road, will be under construction soon and will be funded by the county.
The land for the southern pitchfork, which goes through the Indigo Grove project, and will connect to the southern part of River Road, is not yet funded for construction, but Lindsey says the land for the roadway itself will be dedicated to the city when this project starts. The land will be acquired by the city, but the funding is still to be determined.
The new pitchfork roads will help relieve traffic on John's Island, particularly the congestion at the Maybank Highway and River Rd intersection.
The Indigo Grove housing development is currently open for DHEC Public Comment through June 19. Click here to leave your comments on the project.
Lindsey says construction on what they call the northern pitchfork will begin will begin soon, and the southern pitchfork will begin when the Indigo Grove development can break ground.
