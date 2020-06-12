New support line available for mental health needs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Mental Health along with the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drugs Abuse Services has started a new support line aimed at helping those with mental health needs.
SC HOPES is available 24/7 and will connect callers to trained clinicians who can address their specific needs.
The resource is made available through an emergency COVID-19 grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and focuses on assisting those who are experiencing new or increased symptoms of mental health or substance abuse because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SC Hopes program director Lamar Suber says the goal of the hotline is to make sure people realize they have someone they can reach out to.
"We are hoping to set up a resource to make sure that people are getting the resources that are available to them in the community and also making sure they have someone to talk to if they feel physically distant, shut out or new or increased symptoms," Suber said.
Suber says it's important for people to get the help they need now because the longer they hold things in, the worse they can get.
"Even as we are moving forward with everything that is happening, how are we processing these things?" Suber said. "These are things people should recognize and be in tune too because if not, it can get worse."
The grant for the HOPE line also provides assistance to those who are uninsured, those who have been released form the South Carolina Detention Center in the last 30 days because of COVID-19 and healthcare workers who are on the front lines.
The support line is toll-free and can be reached at 1-844-SC-Hopes (724-67374),
