RBC Heritage gets 8 more commitments

Kuchar won the 2014 RBC Heritage in dramatic style, holing a bunker shot for birdie on the 18th hole to earn a final day 64 and a one-stroke victory. Kuchar, who has been part of Team RBC since 2011, earned a runner-up finish at the 2019 RBC Heritage, falling by one stroke to C.T. Pan. His final round 4-under 67 was capped off by an 8 foot birdie putt on #18. The Sea Island, Georgia resident has competed in the RBC Heritage 16 times since turning pro in 2000. He carded his 8th and 9th PGA TOUR victories during the 2019 season. Kuchar is ranked 17th on the Official World Golf Rankings.