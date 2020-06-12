RBC Heritage gets 8 more commitments

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC – The Heritage Classic Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting educational and charitable initiatives to enhance the quality of life and economic vitality throughout South Carolina, is proud to announce the latest commitments to the 52nd RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. Rory McIlroy heads up a stellar list of PGA TOUR professionals that will compete in South Carolina’s annual PGA TOUR event. This year’s “RETURN TO GOLF” event is being held June 18-21, 2020 over the famed Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
RBC Ambassadors Webb Simpson and Matt Kuchar will be competing for a chance to take home a plaid jacket along with Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele.
Cantlay has carded two wins on the PGA TOUR and has earned two top five finishes in the 2020 season. The Long Beach, California native has competed for the past three years at the RBC Heritage and has finished in the top ten each time. Cantlay is ranked 7thon the Official World Golf Rankings.
Finau has earned one victory on the PGA TOUR and has three top 10 finishes during the 2020 season. He held a one-stroke lead going into the final round of the Waste Management Open but lost in a playoff to Webb Simpson. He is making his third start at Harbour Town Golf Links. The Salt Lake City, Utah native is ranked 16th on the Official World Golf Rankings.
Fowler hasn’t competed at Harbour Town since 2012. His first start was as an amateur in 2008, thanks to a sponsor’s exemption. The California native has earned five victories since joining the PGA TOUR in 2010. Fowler is ranked 27th on the Official World Golf Rankings.
Garcia has earned 10 wins on the PGA TOUR including the 2017 Masters. The Spaniard, who now calls Switzerland home, has also carded 20 international victories. He will be making his fourth start at the RBC Heritage, his first since 2010. Garcia is ranked 38th on the Official World Golf Rankings.
Kuchar won the 2014 RBC Heritage in dramatic style, holing a bunker shot for birdie on the 18th hole to earn a final day 64 and a one-stroke victory. Kuchar, who has been part of Team RBC since 2011, earned a runner-up finish at the 2019 RBC Heritage, falling by one stroke to C.T. Pan. His final round 4-under 67 was capped off by an 8 foot birdie putt on #18. The Sea Island, Georgia resident has competed in the RBC Heritage 16 times since turning pro in 2000. He carded his 8th and 9th PGA TOUR victories during the 2019 season. Kuchar is ranked 17th on the Official World Golf Rankings.
Rose has earned 10 victories on the PGA TOUR including the 2013 US Open. The South African also has 12 international wins. He made history when he became golf's first Olympic champion since 1904 at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. He also recorded the first hole-in-one in Olympic Golf. Rose is ranked 14th on the Official World Golf Rankings and will be making his fifth start at the RBC Heritage.
Schauffele’s 2020 season got off to a strong start with three top tens, including two second place playoff finishes. The California native has carded four PGA TOUR victories. He is ranked 12th on the Official World Golf Rankings and will be making his third consecutive start at Harbour Town.
Simpson earned his sixth PGA TOUR victory at the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open. The Charlotte, North Carolina native birdied hole #18 from just outside 10 feet to beat Tony Finau on the first playoff hole. His other PGA TOUR victories include the 2012 U.S. Open and the 2018 Players Championship. Simpson joined Team RBC in 2019, and has a great history at the RBC Heritage. He has carded six top 20 finishes in 10 starts, including a second place finish in 2013 after losing a sudden-death playoff to fellow RBC Team ambassador Graeme McDowell. He is ranked 9th on the Official World Golf Rankings.