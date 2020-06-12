’Somebody struck her and left like she was trash:’ Mom pleads for justice in daughter’s death

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester County woman made a plea Friday for the driver who fatally struck her daughter and then ran from the scene to come forward.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says 24-year old Elizabeth Marie Shelley died on impact when she was struck in her driveway on May 31. Troopers say after hitting the woman, the driver got out of the 2008 pewter-colored Yukon and fled on foot.
Investigators determined the owner of the SUV was not the driver at the time of the incident. Investigators have not identified a suspect.
Shelley’s mom, Yvonne, says her daughter was talking on the phone to a friend just before 3:30 a.m. when she was hit.
“Being woke up at 3:30, coming outside and finding out that my daughter was gone, that was the worst moment of my life,” Yvonne Shelley said.
“She was 24 with a 3-year-old and somebody struck her and left like she was trash that was thrown out the window,” Shelley said. “And I really just want to know what happened.”
The Highway Patrol says they have no leads on the identity of the hit-and-run driver.
“Any fatality is heartbreaking but this one, they hit her, they left, we don’t know who did it,” Cpl. Matt Southern said.
Yvonne says her granddaughter is asking questions about her mom.
“She doesn’t understand where she is, what’s happened and this baby is gonna grow up without her mama and that’s wrong,” Shelley said.
She has a message for the man who killed her daughter.
“I want him to come forward and tell me what happened. I want to know why he left the road, I want to know why he ran and didn’t even check on my baby," she said. "I want to know a lot of things.”
Anyone with information should call the Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010.
