Columbia grocery store manager fired after being accused of using racial slur in text message

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with Kroger tell WIS that a manager at their location on Roberts Branch Parkway is no longer employed with the company.
The manager was accused of using a racial slur in a text message.
“This language is in direct conflict with our company’s values and the stand we have taken against racism and other such forms of discrimination,” Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager Felix Turner said in a statement. “The company does not and will not tolerate such behavior. This individual is no longer employed by our family of companies.”
The response came shortly after members of the community were protesting in front of the store on Friday night.
