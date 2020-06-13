Columbia grocery store manager fired after being accused of using racial slur in text message

A manager at Kroger located at Robers Branch Parkway has been fired after being accused of using a racial slur in a text message. (Source: Kroger)
By WIS News 10 Staff | June 12, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT - Updated June 13 at 5:37 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with Kroger tell WIS that a manager at their location on Roberts Branch Parkway is no longer employed with the company.

The manager was accused of using a racial slur in a text message.

“This language is in direct conflict with our company’s values and the stand we have taken against racism and other such forms of discrimination,” Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager Felix Turner said in a statement. “The company does not and will not tolerate such behavior. This individual is no longer employed by our family of companies.”

The response came shortly after members of the community were protesting in front of the store on Friday night.

