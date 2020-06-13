Dorchester Co. deputies searching for runaway Florida teen

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen that was last seen in May.
Deputies said 17-year-old Devon Foster has been a habitual runaway from Florida. He was last seen on May 18 in the 1500 block of Highway 61 in the Ridgeville area.
According to the sheriff’s office, individuals are believed to be harboring Foster to prevent him being returned to his parents in Florida.
Anyone with information on Foster’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dorchester County Communications Center at 843-873-5111.
