Knights of Columbus to commemorate Flag Day on Saturday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Knights of Columbus (4th Degree) will commemorate Flag Day by hosting a ceremony on Patriot’s Point.
The ceremony will be at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday on the Flight Deck of the historic aircraft carrier USS Yorktown.
Fourth Degree members of the Knights of Columbus are noted for their focus on Patriotism. Known as “Sir Knights,” they support members of the community, veterans, and active-duty military, according to a press release from Patriots Point.
On Saturday, the group will retire and replace an American Flag on the USS Yorktown. A short recitation will also accompany each fold of the retired flag.
Flag Day is officially observed on June 14 every year.
The ceremony will be streamed live on Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum’s Facebook page.
Visitors may view the ceremony in person aboard the Yorktown. Normal admission charges will apply.
