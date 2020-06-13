One dead following crash involving car, motorcycle in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in Georgetown County Saturday morning.
Troopers say the crash happened at around 10:20 on Highway 17 at Pawleys Plantation.
An investigation showed that the motorcycle was traveling northward on Highway 17, when a BMW was making a left turn onto Pawleys Plantation when the crash occurred.
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet but was killed as a result of the crash
The driver of BMW not injured.
The identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been released. The crash remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.
