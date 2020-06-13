One injured following shooting incident in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one person injured Saturday afternoon.
At approximately 3:00, officers from the North Charleston Police Department responded to the area of Calvert Street and North Carolina Avenue in reference to a reported shooting, according to North Charleston Police.
Upon arrival, officers found a man lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
No information has been released regarding a possible suspect or suspects.
