One injured following shooting incident in North Charleston
By Landon Boozer | June 13, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT - Updated June 13 at 3:27 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one person injured Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 3:00, officers from the North Charleston Police Department responded to the area of Calvert Street and North Carolina Avenue in reference to a reported shooting, according to North Charleston Police.

Upon arrival, officers found a man lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No information has been released regarding a possible suspect or suspects.

