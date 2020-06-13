Orangeburg County deputies searching for missing woman, believed to have physical ailments

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff Office investigators are searching for a woman who walked off from an Orangeburg area business on Saturday.
“We need anyone to help us find this lady,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said, “in order that we might get her back to her family.”
Ravenell said that just before 6 p.m. a call came in saying 80-year-old Rose Hill had walked away from a business on North Road.
Family members say she walked off while they were shopping at Lowe’s.
Deputies received reports that Hill was seen near Circle K, a convenience store near the home improvement business.
Hill is described standing about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a royal blue shirt, Capri pants coral in color, blue sneakers and a black bonnet.
Hill is believed to have physical ailments which we in our opinion make her to be an endangered individual.
If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.
