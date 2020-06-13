Prayer Walk for Peace unites churches in Park Circle

"The biggest thing that I want is for folks to have a place to look to," Norman said. "The church has always meant to be a place where people could look to for an example and what I don't want and what has happened for too long is for that example to be from a white side or black side. That was not the original intent, our intent was to be together. If we can show an example of togetherness I think it's a start to a long road of healing."