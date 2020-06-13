Prayer Walk for Peace unites churches in Park Circle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Churches are coming together through a prayer walk in North Charleston.
The Prayer Walk for Peace took place in Park Circle on Saturday morning.
Daniel Norman says he organized the event with his wife as a way to bring together churches of different races.
Those who participated formed smaller groups and took time to pray at various locations near Park Circle. They were encouraged to connect with people they didn't know to create new relationships.
They prayed for the city, the country, justice and more.
"The biggest thing that I want is for folks to have a place to look to," Norman said. "The church has always meant to be a place where people could look to for an example and what I don't want and what has happened for too long is for that example to be from a white side or black side. That was not the original intent, our intent was to be together. If we can show an example of togetherness I think it's a start to a long road of healing."
North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess was at the event along with pastors and people of all ages.
"People are going to see us, people are going to be looking at us." Norman said. "If we do see that person wants prayer, who needs prayer, who wants to know who we are we just want to let them know that we are the church and we're here to love and pray for anybody who needs it."
People participating say they hope to continue to unite in the future.
“In that spirit of seeking justice, we do need justice and the injustices in this country are an ongoing and a huge problem,” Norman said. “I think we’re just looking at it as a way to start to not be silent to seek justice, but to do it in the right ways and to do it peacefully the way Jesus would have had us do it.”
