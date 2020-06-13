Protest persist in Lowcountry. Carriage tours close during march downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple protests continue across the Lowcountry this weekend following the death of George Floyd nearly 3 weeks ago.
More than 100 peaceful protesters took downtown Charleston Saturday, starting at White point Gardens, then walking to the market and Marion square.
An organizer said the movement goes beyond marching along sidewalks.
“Things need to change and that’s what we’re going after,” organizer Charlie Em said. “Some of us are walking the streets. Some of us are out here speaking with the mayor, speaking with the congressman, speaking with people trying to get it done.”
Local activist and pastor Thomas Dixon said he believes a large reason for sustained protests is involvement from a younger generation.
“There’s been youth involvement in the past, but not at this level,” Dixon said. “I think more people are really understanding that this is not just a cry of ‘Black Lives Matter,” or some type of a black power movement, but it was a matter of human compassion.”
But some say even peaceful protests are harming local business, especially the carriage tour industry.
“I’ve been in the Carriage business 40 years, and I’m super concerned about the next four months,” Tommy Doyle, general manager at Palmetto Carriage Works said.
During yesterday’s protest, Charleston City officials said carriage tours had to end an hour early because of the horses’ sensitivity to sudden and loud noises.
Doyle said the business has been interrupted about 6 times during the last two weeks during protests.
“We had five minutes notice today that we had to refund 80 people,” Doyle said. “You know, coming out of COVID times, it’s really, really difficult.”
Nevertheless, The organizer of today’s protest said their message against racial injustice needs to be heard, and won’t stop until they see change.
“We’re not going to stay quiet until demands are met, what the people want,” Em said.
